2 hours ago

The family of the late Highlife legend Daddy Lumba has firmly dismissed reports suggesting that his legal wife, Akosua Serwaa, and another woman, Priscilla Ofori Atta—popularly known as Odo Broni—had agreed to perform widowhood rites together.

In an official statement dated October 26, 2025, and signed by the family secretary on behalf of Akosua Serwaa and the musician’s elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh, the family described the reports as “false, misleading, and without any factual or legal basis.”

According to the statement, the misinformation originated from comments made by broadcaster Akwasi Aboagye on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review show on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

The presenter allegedly claimed that both women had agreed to perform their widowhood rites jointly following a family meeting.

“The family of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, affectionately known as Daddy Lumba, wishes to categorically refute and clarify false information currently circulating in the media and on social platforms… suggesting that both women involved have agreed to perform their widowhood rites together during the funeral of the late musician.

This information is entirely false, misleading, and without any factual or legal basis,” the statement said.

The family confirmed that a meeting was indeed held on October 24, 2025, at Asawasehenefie in Kumasi, chaired by Nana Osei Kwame Kyeretwie, Nkosuohene of Asanteman, to clarify the late musician’s marital status.

During the meeting, a representative of Odo Broni was asked to present a marriage certificate or any legal proof of marriage, but neither her lawyer nor the family head of the late musician, Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu, could produce such documentation.

As a result, Nana Osei Kwame Kyeretwie ruled that, in the absence of legal proof, the only recognised and lawful widow of Daddy Lumba remains Akosua Serwaa.

However, he added that the final decision would rest with the Kumasi High Court, where the matter is currently pending.

“At the same meeting, Priscilla Ofori Atta insisted on performing cultural widowhood rites. However, the family of the late Mr Fosuh, led by Mrs Akosua Serwah Fosuh and Ms Ernestina Fosuh, firmly objected, stating that no individual can assume the role of a widow or perform widowhood rites without a valid marriage recognised by law,” the statement added.

Akosua Serwaa had earlier filed a suit at the Kumasi High Court on October 2, 2025, against Abusua Panyin Kofi Owusu, Priscilla Ofori Atta, and Transitions Funeral Home (Enterprise Funeral Services), challenging actions that allegedly sought to undermine her legal status as the musician’s lawful wife.

The case, presided over by Justice Dorinda Arthur, was first heard on October 17, 2025, but was adjourned to October 28, 2025, following a motion by the first defendant challenging Akosua Serwaa’s legal standing.

The family concluded by urging the public and media to disregard false claims about any joint widowhood rites, emphasizing that only the court’s final ruling will determine the matter.