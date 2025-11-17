6 hours ago

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, the family head of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has strongly dismissed allegations that he secretly withdrew GH₵30,000 from the funeral account for personal use.

Speaking on United Showbiz, Abusuapanin Owusu described the claims as false and mischievous, insisting that every pesewa spent was used strictly for funeral preparations.

He explained that the family has been under intense financial pressure as they await support from government and other benefactors.

“When the money came, no one took even a pesewa. I have been praying that we get enough to complete the funeral. Even if the President intends to help, he has not yet sent anything, so you have to use your own money if you have it,”

he said.

Abusuapanin Owusu clarified that all decisions regarding the funds were made transparently and with full involvement of the family elders.

He revealed that due to delays in the funeral processes, part of the funds was shared equally between two women closely linked to the late musician for their upkeep during the preparations.

“I informed the elders that part of the funds should be given to the two women for their upkeep because the entire process was dragging,”

he explained.

“Kumchacha should mind his words. If he doesn’t understand something, he should ask questions instead of mentioning my name all the time. I am responsible, not a thief,”

he stated, visibly frustrated.

“I have worked for 23 years. By God’s grace, I have enough property. I hold this position because I am responsible,”

he added.

He expressed disappointment in Prophet Kumchacha, who had publicly accused him of pocketing the GH₵30,000. Abusuapanin Owusu warned him to desist from making careless statements.According to him, suggestions that he took the money for personal gain are baseless, stressing that he has worked for over two decades and owns property sufficient to support his family.The preparations for Daddy Lumba’s final rites have been marred by tension, including a dispute involving his wife, Akosua Serwaa, and another woman, Odo Broni. The Fosu family recently invited anyone with “genuine and verifiable claims” to channel them through their lawyers.

Abusuapanin Owusu admitted the situation has been emotionally and financially draining but expressed relief that the Asantehene has stepped in to stabilise matters.

“This funeral has exhausted me… It is a blessing that Nana is now involved,”

he noted.

The controversies follow the passing of Charles Kwadwo Fosu (Daddy Lumba), one of Ghana’s most celebrated music icons, whose death has triggered intense scrutiny over family matters, legacy, and funeral arrangements.