2 hours ago

The family of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba has been plunged into renewed grief following the sudden death of his nephew, Kofi, in Kumasi.

Kofi, the second-born son of Daddy Lumba’s younger sister, Faustina Fosu, reportedly passed away in the early hours of Saturday, January 24, 2026, after a brief illness.

According to close family sources, the young man woke up feeling unwell and was rushed for medical attention but sadly died before reaching the hospital, where his death was later confirmed.

The heartbreaking loss comes just months after the death of Daddy Lumba himself, who passed away on July 26, 2025, and was laid to rest on December 13, 2025 — making the tragedy even more devastating for the family.

“Let the person who killed you speak up and confess in 40 days” - Faustina Fosu curses pic.twitter.com/ImNgzBABW0

— THE STATE NEWS (@THESTATENEWSS) January 24, 2026

News of Kofi’s death was first shared by content creator Kamal Mohammed, popularly known as Nation Blogger, who had recently organised a fundraising effort to support Faustina Fosu, reportedly raising about GH₵10,000.

Eyewitnesses and close associates described scenes of deep sorrow as Faustina Fosu broke down in tears upon hearing the news of her son’s passing.

In a widely circulated video, the grieving mother was seen emotionally invoking curses on anyone she believes may be responsible for her son’s death, demanding that the truth be revealed within 40 days.

The family has yet to release an official statement as they mourn their loss and begin funeral arrangements for Kofi.