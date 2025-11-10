4 hours ago

In response to widespread speculation surrounding the circumstances of Daddy Lumba’s death, the late highlife legend’s management and The Bank Hospital have jointly refuted claims suggesting he did not pass away at the facility.

In a statement released on the musician’s official Facebook page, his team reaffirmed that Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known to fans as Daddy Lumba, peacefully passed away on July 26, 2025, at The Bank Hospital in Accra.

The hospital, the statement noted, officially confirmed his passing on July 30, 2025.

“We wish to clarify recent reports concerning the passing of our beloved Daddy Lumba. Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, as he is privately known, peacefully passed away on 26 July 2025 at The Bank Hospital in Accra. The hospital officially confirmed his passing at their facility on 30 July 2025,” the statement read.

The Bank Hospital also issued an official release confirming the musician’s death and emphasising that he received comprehensive and dignified care until his final moments.

The hospital clarified that the family had been fully involved throughout his treatment and passing, dismissing claims by media personality Afia Schwarzenegger that there had been a breach of medical confidentiality.

“There was no breach of Mr. Fosuh’s medical privacy or confidentiality. His care was handled with professionalism, dignity, and strict confidentiality. His family was involved every step of the way,” the hospital stated.

“As the family continues to grieve, we kindly ask the public and fans to respect their privacy and remain tactful and sensitive in their comments during this difficult time,” the statement concluded.

Daddy Lumba’s team appealed to the public and his global fanbase to remain respectful as the family continues to mourn, urging restraint in spreading misinformation.Born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, Daddy Lumba was regarded as one of Ghana’s greatest highlife musicians, with a career spanning over four decades.

In a separate statement released by his family through Baba Jamal & Associates, he was described as “more than just a musician — a national treasure whose legacy will live on forever.”