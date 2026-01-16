2 hours ago

A fresh legal battle is brewing over the estate and marital status of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, as his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, has formally appealed a High Court decision that recognised both her and Odo Broni as customary wives of the musician.

Details of the appeal, now circulating widely online, have reignited public interest in the long-running dispute that followed Daddy Lumba’s death.

Akosua Serwaa, who was romantically involved with the iconic musician from the early 1990s, had earlier gone to court seeking exclusive recognition as his lawful wife.

In a suit filed at the Kumasi High Court on October 3, 2025, she argued that she married Daddy Lumba under German civil law in 2004, insisting that the union invalidated any subsequent marriage.

Based on this claim, she asked the court to declare her the only legitimate wife of the late musician.

That argument, however, was rejected by the court. In a ruling delivered on November 29, trial judge Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur dismissed Akosua Serwaa’s claim, stating that she failed to adequately prove the existence of a valid German civil marriage.

The court instead held that both Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni qualified as customary wives of Daddy Lumba.

As part of the ruling, the judge directed the family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, to ensure that both women were included in the customary widowhood rites during the musician’s funeral.

Despite the directive, Daddy Lumba’s burial on December 13, 2025, featured only Odo Broni as the recognised widow. Akosua Serwaa was absent, having remained in Germany at the time.

She later returned to Ghana for the first time after the funeral, arriving at Kotoka International Airport on January 9, 2026, to a visibly warm reception from supporters.

Her movements soon attracted attention. Two days later, she travelled to Kumasi, and by Monday, January 12, reports emerged of her presence at the Adum court complex.

She was later seen at the offices of her lawyer, William Kusi Esq of Dominion Chambers, fuelling speculation of renewed legal action.

Those suspicions were confirmed when documents linked to her appeal surfaced online.

Filed on November 28, shortly after the High Court ruling, the appeal asks the Court of Appeal to overturn what Akosua Serwaa describes as a flawed and erroneous judgment by the trial court.

A Facebook post outlining the grounds of the appeal has since gone viral, reopening debate over Daddy Lumba’s marital history and setting the stage for another high-profile courtroom showdown between the two women.