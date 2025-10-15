1 hour ago

The first wife of the late Highlife icon Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, is calling for an independent and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death in Ghana on July 26, 2025.

In a statement issued by the family secretary on behalf of the widow, Mrs. Akosua Serwah Fosu, and the musician’s elder sister, Ms. Ernestina Fosu, the family expressed concern over what they described as three conflicting accounts regarding the events leading to his passing.

According to the statement, an eyewitness alleged that a woman residing with the legendary musician had prevented one of his friends from visiting him shortly before news of his death emerged.

Meanwhile, a police and coroner’s report stated that the 60-year-old artiste, who had been battling diabetes, died at the Bank Hospital after undergoing an MRI scan at Sunshine Diagnostic Centre.

However, another account from a woman identified as Ms. Priscilla O. contradicted both reports — initially claiming that Daddy Lumba died at the hospital but later asserting that he passed away at home.

“These conflicting narratives have left the family deeply disturbed and in search of clarity,” the statement read.

The family has since appealed to the German Embassy in Accra, the German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) in Wiesbaden, and the German Foreign Office in Berlin to collaborate with Ghanaian authorities to ensure a full and transparent investigation.

They have also urged the Ghana Police CID to question two individuals — Ms. Priscilla O. and Mr. Philip Kwabena A., popularly known as Roman Fada — to aid in uncovering the truth behind the beloved musician’s death.

“We loved him dearly and are heartbroken by the confusion and inconsistencies surrounding his passing.

We trust that both the German and Ghanaian authorities will work together to reveal the truth and ensure justice is served,” the family concluded.