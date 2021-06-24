24 minutes ago

Nana Obrempong Nkrumah Agyei II has indicated the apology issued by Bishop Dag Heward-Mills to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is an insult to the Ashanti Kingdom.

It could be recalled that the founder of Lighthouse Chapel International issued a statement to render an apology the Asantehene after using him (Otumfuo) as an example in a Kingship sermon where he (Bishop Dag Heward-Mills) questioned the relevance of Otumfuo’s chieftaincy.

Bishop Dag Heward in his apology said his comments about the King were made “2 decades ago.”

But Nana Obrempong Nkrumah declared on Oyerepa TV Breakfast Show yesterday, Wednesday June 23, 2021 that, issuing a statement is not a proper way to apologize to the king.

“What Bishop Dag Heward-Mills did is an insult. He does not know anything about Ashanti Kingdom”. He said.

Nana Obrempong refuted claims by the man of God claims that his comments were made in his sermon 2 decades ago.

According to him, Dag Heward-Mills lied on that occasion.

“Dag Heward Mills lied. If he says the comment he made is 20 years ago. Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was enstooled as King in 1999…. So he is telling us that he (Bishop) made that statement two years after Otumfuo has been enstooled as Asantehene?” Nana Obrempong Nkrumah questioned.

“Dag Heward-Mills should find some prominent people to lead him to the Manhyia Palace to come and apologize to Asantehene”. He added.

Background

The founder of Lighthouse Chapel International, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, on a leaked tape recording was a heard berating the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Bishop Mills on the taped described Otumfuo’s reign as being useless and unbeneficial to his subjects.

Source: Oyerepafmonline