3 hours ago

The Tamale Circuit Court, presided over by His Honour Francis Asobayireh, has granted bail to Abdul-Fatawu Alhassan, the Registrar of the Dagbon Traditional Council, in the sum of GHS 100,000.

Alhassan is facing serious charges including kidnapping and assault, following the alleged abduction of Chief Mohammed Mahamadu, also known as Gbambu Naa, amid tensions over the Nanton chieftaincy dispute.

As part of the bail conditions, Alhassan is required to provide one surety who resides within the court's jurisdiction in Tamale. Additionally, he must report to the Yendi Divisional Police Command every Thursday at 3:00 PM.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, which include conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping, and assault, all under the Criminal Offences Act of 1960 (Act 29). Alhassan was represented by counsel Jawson Kwame.

The court further instructed Alhassan to encourage his co-accused, including Checo Naa Abdul-Iddi, to voluntarily appear in court on the next adjourned date, September 3, 2025. A stern warning was issued that bench warrants would be used to compel their appearance if they fail to comply.

The charges stem from an incident on July 16, 2025, after Gbambu Naa publicly criticized the overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Abukari II, at a press conference regarding the Nanton chieftaincy issue.

Days later, a video went viral on social media showing four armed men storming the chief’s residence at night and abducting him to an unknown location.

Another video surfaced on July 20, 2025, showing Chief Mohammed Mahamadu being interrogated and assaulted in what appeared to be an office. Abdul-Fatawu Alhassan was allegedly present during the incident, along with other unidentified individuals.

The footage triggered widespread public outrage and raised tensions across the Dagbon Kingdom.

In response, the Inspector General of Police ordered a full-scale investigation.

The Ghana Police Service Northern Regional Command subsequently engaged with Yaa-Naa Abukari II and launched efforts to locate and release the chief.

Investigations identified Abdul-Fatawu Alhassan and Checo Naa Abdul-Iddi as key suspects, along with two others who are still on the run.

The accused were invited by police on July 30, 2025, to assist with investigations. Alhassan, who responded to the summons, was charged and initially granted police inquiry bail.

With his formal court appearance concluded, he met the bail conditions and is expected to reappear in court on September 3, 2025.

Police investigations are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects.