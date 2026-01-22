2 hours ago

Daily use of AI chatbots linked to 30 percent higher risk of depression, according to a large US study. Researchers warn of mental health implications, especially for younger users, as AI becomes part of everyday life.

A Growing Digital Habit Under the Spotlight

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly woven into daily routines, fresh concerns are emerging about its impact on mental health. A new study from the United States suggests that daily use of AI chatbots linked to 30 percent higher risk of depression among regular users, raising important questions about how people interact with rapidly evolving digital tools.

The research, published on Wednesday in JAMA Network Open, examined patterns of AI use across a large and diverse sample of American adults. While casual interaction with AI showed limited effects, researchers found that more frequent engagement was associated with noticeably higher levels of depressive symptoms.

What the Study Found

The survey analysed responses from 20,847 adults in the United States, collected between April and May 2025. According to the findings, 10.3 percent of respondents reported using AI every day, with 5.3 percent saying they interacted with chatbots multiple times throughout the day.

The researchers concluded that people who used AI chatbots daily were significantly more likely to experience symptoms of depression. “Higher levels of AI use were associated with modest increases in depressive symptoms,” the study stated, adding that “the odds of at least moderate depression increased by 30 percent among daily users.”

Despite the striking figures, the authors cautioned against drawing firm conclusions about cause and effect at this stage.

Younger Users Appear More Exposed

One of the most notable findings was the apparent vulnerability of younger users. The study observed that depressive symptoms were more pronounced among younger adults who used AI frequently, compared with older participants.

However, the researchers stressed that the data does not prove AI chatbots are directly responsible for depression. It remains unclear whether heavy use contributes to declining mental health, or whether individuals already experiencing depression are more likely to seek out digital companionship and support through AI tools.

Daily Use of AI Chatbots and Mental Health Questions

Experts say the findings highlight the need for caution as AI becomes more accessible and personalised. From writing assistance and productivity tools to emotional support chatbots, AI systems are increasingly filling roles once occupied by human interaction.

The authors of the study emphasised that further investigation is required to determine whether the relationship between AI use and depression is causal, and why its effects appear to vary by age group. They also noted that not all AI use is the same, and the purpose, duration and emotional context of interactions may play a critical role.

Calls for Further Research and Awareness

Mental health specialists say the study should be viewed as an early warning rather than a definitive verdict on AI technology. As usage continues to grow, understanding how and when AI supports wellbeing — and when it may undermine it — is becoming increasingly important.

For now, the researchers urge both users and developers to remain mindful of how often AI is used and for what purpose. As the debate continues, daily use of AI chatbots linked to 30 percent higher risk of depression is likely to remain a key focus for policymakers, health professionals and the tech industry alike.

The study’s authors conclude that careful monitoring, transparent design and further large-scale research will be essential to ensure that AI enhances human life without quietly harming mental health.