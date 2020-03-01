2 hours ago

Gospel Musician, Diana Hamilton is the only Gospel songwriter battling her secular colleagues for the best songwriter of the year at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The category which is keenly contested has the likes of King Promise, Lamisi, Kofi Kinaata, Akwaboah and Epixode battling for honours.

Kinaata earned a nomination to the category with his popular, “Things Fall Apart”.

King Promise, on the other hand, earned a nomination for the category with Bra which features Kojo Antwi.

Lariba is in the category with OH ME while Epixode is competing with Wahala Dey.

The organisers of the prestigious award scheme that celebrates music people is currently outdooring nominees for this year’s awards.

Credit: Mynewsgh.com