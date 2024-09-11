3 hours ago

After an impressive 14 Weeks of football action, Dakpemah Ladies SC, on the 7th of September 2024 were crowned champions of the Northern Region Girls Under 15 League Competition.

This Competition is the first of its kind introduced under the Kurt E. Simeon-Okraku administration in its efforts to bridge the gaps in Women football under the Women Football strategy.

This maiden edition saw 8 Under-15 girls clubs compete for honours in a thrilling competition. Dakpemah Ladies SC became maiden Champions in runaway fashion going through the entire competition unbeaten, accumulating a whopping 42 points and scoring 84 goals without conceding any. The closest their counterparts, Northern Queens, Oxford SC and Rising SC could come with 28, 25 and 20 points respectively.

The coronation of the Champions was a heavily patronized ceremony, held with pomp and pageantry at the Kulikuli School Astro Turf in Tamale. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) was represented at the ceremony by a delegation led by Regional Football Association's Coordinator Mr. Daasebre Adu-Asare, Mrs. Jennifer Ohene Amankwah Sarpong, Women Football Development Manager, and Coach Didi Dramani, Head Coach of the Black Galaxies.

In their respective speeches, they all commended Alhaji Mahamadu Abu-Hassan (Rhyzo), the Northern Regional Football Association Chairman, who is also an Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, and his Executive Council, for being the pacesetters in the implementation of this policy which forms an integral part of the Women Football Strategy.

The RFA Coordinator further elaborated on key interventions that have been introduced by the GFA under the leadership of President Kurt E. Simeon-Okraku in its desire to see Grassroots football developed across the country. He indicated that the introduction of the Inter-district festivals for Under-15 and Under-17 boys is vital for the development of football in Ghana.

Daasebre Adu-Asare added that the Free License D courses for Coaches of Women and Colts clubs, Free registration of Colts players, Distribution of free footballs to Grassroots Clubs all over country, Free First Aid courses, Free training of Administrators and Media Officers, capacity building programs for Women Administrators, creation of junior national teams, among others, are all clear indicators that the GFA is really passionate about Fixing the Fundamentals of Ghana Football.

The culture, colour and merrymaking that climaxed the Coronation gave ample indication of the appreciation of the gathering for the efforts of participating teams, the Northern RFA and the GFA. It is anticipated that other Regional Football Associations will take a cue from the Northern Region and organise similar competitions in their Regions.