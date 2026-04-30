Damang Mine sells entire first gold output to GoldBod to boost reserves

Man in a blue pinstripe suit speaks to reporters during a press conference, several microphones in front of him and colleagues behind him.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako April 30, 2026

Damang Gold Mine Ltd, owned by businessman Ibrahim Mahama, has sold 100% of its first gold output to the Ghana Gold Board in a move aimed at strengthening Ghana’s foreign reserves.

The transaction was confirmed after the Chief Executive Officer of the Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, received a delegation from the mining firm at the GoldBod Assay Laboratory in Accra.

Describing the development as significant, Mr Gyamfi stressed the importance of local participation in the mining sector, noting that Ghanaian ownership and leadership are key to maximising national benefits and retaining value within the economy.

Group of men in dress shirts and suits being interviewed by reporters with multiple microphones in a press briefing.

#image_title

He also raised concerns about the relatively limited contribution of large-scale mining companies to the country’s foreign reserve accumulation, urging others in the sector to follow Damang’s example.

According to him, such commitments are crucial to the success of the Ghana Accelerated National Reserve Accumulation Programme (GANRAP), a government-backed initiative approved by Parliament to strengthen the country’s reserve position.

Row of blue plastic storage boxes with labeled tapes on a speckled counter; people stand behind, handling a device. A circular Gold Board Ghana logo is visible on the lower right.

#image_title

The initial consignment from the Damang Mine weighs approximately 110 kilogrammes. The gold will undergo assay and valuation by the Gold Board before being purchased on behalf of the Bank of Ghana, refined, and added to the central bank’s gold reserves.

The move is expected to enhance Ghana’s reserve buffers while reinforcing efforts to leverage the country’s mineral wealth for broader economic stability.

author avatar
Yaw Opoku Amoako
See Full Bio
Business news Politics

Yaw Opoku Amoako

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Related To This Article

Stacked cardboard boxes at a construction site beside a red trailer truck under a blue sky.
crime
NACOC intercepts 5 million opioid tablets in major anti-drug operation
Elderly African king seated, adorned in gold jewelry and a patterned robe, with attendants in colorful fabrics nearby.
news
National House of Chiefs urges workers to protect environment, tackle galamsey
crime
Police foil robbery plot in Buipe; two suspects arrested, two killed in shootout
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    1814
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    735
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    542
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    350
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    94
  6. 6
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    63
  7. 7
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    52
  8. 8
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    38
  9. 9
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    31
  10. 10
    How to Get a Virtual Phone Number for Gmail Verification?
    22