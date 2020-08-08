3 hours ago

Ghanaian Dancehall heavyweight, Jupitar brings to public another critical suggestion ahead of Shatta Wale vrs Stonebwoy’s much publicized “Asaase Sound Clash”.

The Dancehall General, in a tweet on Friday night suggested a new fixture for the public, claiming that he would love to clash Stonebwoy while Samini does it with Shatta Wale.

Below is Jupitar’s tweet;

Earlier this week, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale officially agreed to engage each other in a fun-filled music confrontation to champion the fight against corona virus in Ghana.

The initiative is powered by Accra’s newest radio station, Asaase Radio 99.5fm is themed “#Clash2CrushCOVID” — an initiative many music fanatics have applauded as a good move to revive the Ghanaian dancehall scene.

credit: Beenieword