African business magnate Aliko Dangote has announced that the Dangote Group is aiming to reach US$100 billion in revenue by 2030, marking one of the most ambitious targets ever declared by an African-owned conglomerate.

In an interview sighted by GhanaWeb, Dangote said the goal reflects the group’s long-term strategy centred on industrial expansion, diversification, and major strategic investments across Africa and globally.

“My next vision for the Dangote Group is to be a $100 billion-revenue company by 2030… I'm sure we'll be able to achieve that,” he stated.

He stressed that achieving such milestones—both for his conglomerate and for young entrepreneurs across Africa and Asia—requires resilience, discipline and unwavering focus.

“Do what you know best and stay committed. Life is not easy; things don’t come easily. But if you are determined, you will succeed,” he advised.

Highlighting the group’s progress, Dangote cited the delivery of its world-class, single-train refinery commissioned a year ago, describing it as evidence of the company’s ability to expand even in uncertain economic conditions.

For the first nine months of 2025, Dangote Cement recorded revenues of about US$2.17 billion, representing a 23.2% increase over the same period in 2024. The growth was mainly driven by a 25.85% rise in the average cement selling price, despite a slight 2% decline in sales volumes.

Dangote’s US$100 billion vision underscores the group’s determination to position itself as one of the world’s largest and most influential industrial giants within the decade.