10 hours ago

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced the successful sale of 12 cargoes of refined petroleum products, amounting to a total of 456,000 tonnes.

In a briefing to journalists on Sunday, the company revealed that the shipments—handled by international traders—are destined for several African countries, including Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Tanzania, Ghana, and Togo. The development marks a significant milestone, coming after the refinery reached its production capacity of 650,000 barrels per day in February.

According to the refinery, the products were sold on a Free on Board (FOB) basis to international buyers for export to the listed destinations.

“This achievement highlights Dangote Refinery’s ability not only to meet Nigeria’s domestic fuel needs but to exceed them,” the company stated.

It also noted that the refinery is increasingly playing a key role in supplying high-quality Euro 5 gasoline and diesel to West Africa—a region that has historically relied on lower-quality fuel imports—as well as to other emerging export markets.

The company added that supplying fuel to neighbouring and other African countries positions the refinery to enhance energy security across West, East, and Central Africa. By reducing reliance on long-distance imports, the initiative is expected to cut logistical challenges, lower supply chain delays, and ease fuel costs in the region.

Furthermore, the refinery said this approach will help strengthen trade relationships between Nigeria and other African economies, as more countries begin to consider it as a viable alternative to traditional fuel suppliers in the Persian Gulf.