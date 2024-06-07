14 minutes ago

English-born Ghanaian talent, Daniel Adu-Adjei, has expressed his immense joy following the confirmation of his long-term contract with Premier League club AFC Bournemouth.

The official announcement was made on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024.

The 2023/24 season marked a breakthrough for the prolific striker, who showcased his scoring prowess by netting an impressive 25 goals in 25 games for the Cherries' development squad across all competitions.

Adu-Adjei's exceptional form also earned him a loan spell at Leyton Orient, where he made his mark by scoring his maiden EFL goal in a 3-1 League One victory over Shrewsbury Town in April.

Expressing his gratitude, Adu-Adjei said, "I am really happy. I would like to thank God, my family, all the coaches for helping me to get to this stage. I am happy to score the number of goals I did.

I think it’s probably the best goalscoring season I’ve had since I’ve been here. It was also really nice to cap it off with being named academy player of the year, as well as my first EFL goal."

He continued, "It’s nice to get that trust from the club, to secure my future. Hopefully I can repay it, it gives me the confidence to keep going, improving and pushing. It has been nice to get this reward and I just want to kick on next season."

With his future secured at Bournemouth, Adu-Adjei is determined to continue his development and make significant strides in the upcoming season, fueled by the confidence bestowed upon him by the club.