2 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Daniel Adu-Adjei continued his fine European form on Thursday night, scoring for the second consecutive game as HNK Rijeka beat Omonia Nicosia 3-1 in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League tie.

The 20-year-old had netted the decisive goal in the first leg and once again made his presence felt, scoring Rijeka’s third goal of the night to seal victory. His latest strike takes his tally in the competition to four, a notable return for the young attacker on the European stage.

‎Rijeka delivered a composed performance at home, building on their narrow first-leg advantage. Adu-Adjei’s goal effectively ended Omonia’s hopes of a comeback, ensuring the Croatian side progressed comfortably with a 4-1 aggregate win.

For Adu-Adjei, the back-to-back goals underline his growing confidence and importance to the team. Still only 20, he is quickly establishing himself as a reliable attacking option in continental competition.

‎As Rijeka advance to the next stage, Ghanaian supporters will be encouraged to see another young talent making his mark in Europe, and doing so with decisive contributions when it matters most.