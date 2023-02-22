22 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Daniel Adu-Adjei has signed his first professional contract with English Premier League side Bournemouth.

The 17-year-old English-born Ghanaian has signed a two-year deal with the cherries that will keep him at the club until 2025.

“I’m delighted to have signed my first professional contract, it’s something I’ve worked my whole life for.

“I would like to thank my family, God and everyone around the club for their support. I want to kick on now and hopefully progress and keep improving.

“I’ve had ups and downs during my scholarship. I was really pleased with my first year and things went well for me.

“I had an injury at the start of this season which held me back a bit but I came through it thanks to the support I received from everybody.

“There is a tremendous community spirit here and they allow you to concentrate on your football rather than think about all the other stuff.” he told the official club website

He joined Bournemouth in March 2021 from Fulham, the 17-year-old forward enjoyed a prolific first campaign in the club’s youth ranks, netting 25 goals for the under-18s.