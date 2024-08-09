1 hour ago

Ghana international Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was an unused substitute as FC Zurich endured a heavy 3-0 defeat against Vitoria Guimaraes in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday night.

Barnieh, formerly of Hearts of Oak, was included in the matchday squad but did not feature in the game, which saw FC Zurich fall to a comprehensive loss at home.

The match, held in Zurich for the first leg of their playoff tie, remained goalless at halftime.

However, Vitoria Guimaraes took control after the break, with Ricardo Mangas scoring the opening goal in the 54th minute.

Late in the game, an own goal by Mariano Gomez and a final strike from Nelson Oliveira sealed the 3-0 victory for Vitoria Guimaraes.

FC Zurich will look to overturn the deficit in the second leg of the tie, scheduled to be played next week in Portugal.