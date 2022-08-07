56 minutes ago

Daniel Gozar of Swallows FC challenged by Sibongiseni Mthethwa of Black Leopards during the DStv Premiership 2020/21 match between Swallows and Black Leopards at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on the 11 April 2021 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

South African side Black Leopards have cut loose two Ghanaian players on their roster ahead of the coming season.

The duo is central midfielder Mumuni Abubakar and striker Daniel Gozar.

Mumuni Abubakari has been in South Africa for nearly a decade after departing New Edubiase United for Mamelodi Sundowns in 2012.

He has since played for Black Leopards on four different occasions some on loan and others on a permanent move but it seems it's the end of the road for him at Leopards.

The club is not ready to extend its contract after it expired on July 1, 2022, and is now a free agent.

Daniel Gozar was recalled by his club, Moroka Swallows, after his loan contract with Leopards had expired.

Black Leopards were fighting for survival for the better part of last season.

The team then made a comeback and collected the maximum points in eight of their last 10 matches and shared the spoils on two occasions.

Lidoda duvha finished their league program in the ninth spot last season, following their superb performance in their last 10 games.