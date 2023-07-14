57 minutes ago

Crocked Ghana and SC Freiburg midfielder, Daniel Kofi Kyere, provides an uplifting update on his rehabilitation as he recovers from a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Despite experiencing this debilitating injury for the second time, Kyere shares in an interview that he is making progress and taking it one day at a time.

With unwavering determination, Kyere reveals that his rehabilitation is on track, and he anticipates returning to the field in the upcoming months as he continues his recovery.

Looking back on a touching gesture from his teammates in the previous season, where they warmed up wearing shirts with Kyereh's name before the derby against VfB, he describes it as an unforgettable moment.

"It was a very special moment that I will never forget," he recalls in an interview with the club's own TV.

Kyereh expresses his optimism about his recovery, stating, "We're right on schedule. It's progressing day by day."

During the 2022/23 Bundesliga season, Daniel Kofi Kyereh made 12 appearances and scored two goals. He recently completed a phase of his rehabilitation in Barcelona.

The forward will join the team for their training camp in Schruns, Austria, from July 20th to 28th, showcasing his dedication and determination to return to the pitch.