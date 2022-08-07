1 hour ago

Black Stars midfielder, Daniel Kofi Kyereh made his debut for his new side Freiburg in the German Bundesliga on Saturday in their 4-0 win against Augsburg.

Daniel Kofi Kyereh came on in the 76th minute as a replacement for Rolland Sallai and had 14 minutes of action under his belt.

In his brief cameo, according to Fotmob, he attempted two dribbles and succeeded with one, having four out of four attempted passes right with a passing accuracy of 100%.

He had nine touches of the ball and won two out of his three ground duels and was fouled once.

The Ghanaian midfielder joined the Bundesliga side from FC St. Pauli this summer after excelling as he scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists last season.

He will be hoping to translate his form in the lower-tier league into the Bundesliga for Freiburg.

Freiburg will next week play against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga match day 2 next weekend.