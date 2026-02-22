3 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Daniel Nunoo Brown made an instant impact in his third appearance for Austrian side Rapid Wien, scoring his first goal in the Austrian Bundesliga to seal a 2-0 victory over Wolfsberger AC.

‎

Brown, who came on as a substitute in the 62nd minute, struck a crucial late goal to secure the three points for Rapid Wien. His composed finish in the dying minutes added to a solid team performance, ensuring his side remained on track in the league.

‎

‎Wolfsberger AC, who had David Atanga on the pitch for the full 90 minutes, found themselves unable to break down Rapid Wien’s defense, while Emmanuel Agyemang remained an unused substitute for the visitors.

‎

‎For Brown, the goal marks an exciting start to his career in Austria, having made an immediate impact despite limited appearances. His performance also provides a promising glimpse into his potential, as he continues to adapt to his new environment.

‎

‎With Rapid Wien securing a solid win, the Ghanaian forward will now look to build on this success and continue contributing to his team’s efforts in the coming fixtures.