2 hours ago

Nigerian head coach Daniel Ogunmodede has unveiled an 18-man squad for the home-based Super Eagles’ 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against the Black Galaxies of Ghana.

The final list was trimmed down from 30 players initially invited to camp, with 12 players omitted.

Among those selected are goalkeepers Kayode Bankole of Remo Stars and Henry Ozoemena of Enyimba FC.

The squad also features experienced players such as veteran midfielder Rabiu Ali, right-back Sadiq Ismail, and seasoned striker Sikiru Alimi.

The first leg of the tie will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off scheduled for 5:00 PM Nigeria time.

The return leg is set for Saturday, December 28, at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The winner of the two-legged encounter will secure a spot in the main tournament, scheduled to be held from February 1 to 28, 2025, across Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda.

Full Squad List: