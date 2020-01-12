2 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Daniel Opare is receiving admiring glances from some clubs in the English Premier League who are in need of reinforcement in the winter transfer window.

Two struggling English Premier League side Burnley and Watford are on the haunt for the services of the right full back.

Opare sustained a knee injury during a preseason friendly against KFC Brasschaat and had undergo surgery but has now returned to full fitness.

Opare who now plays for Royal Antwerp in Belgium has in the past played for French side RC Lens and his former Sporting Director at RC Lens Eric Roy now works in a similar role at Watford who recently appointed Nigel Pearson who also used to coach at Belgian side OH Leuven.

Watford atre currently 19th on the Premier League table despite a turnaround in form since the arrival of Nigel Pearson while Burnley are 15th on the table.

The player for more than once has been linked with moves to the two English clubs in the winter transfer window.