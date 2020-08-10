1 hour ago

Ghanaian defender Daniel Opare will be ruing his luck as he was stretched off injured in his debut for his new club Zulte Waregem in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League on Sunday.

Opare switched from fellow Belgian side Royal Antwerp at the end of the season with the expiry of his contract.

The defender who was a free agent joined Zulte Waregem on a two year contract after an impressive spell with Royal Antwerp in the truncated 2019/2020 season.

In his competitive debut, the right full back was playing against KRC Genk but in the 68th minute had to be replaced by Jean-Luc Dompe in the game after sustaining an injury.

Zulte Waregem lost the home game by 2-1 despite Olivier Deschacht opening the scores of the game in the 41st minute for the host.

Giant Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu pulled parity for Genk three minutes later before Cyriel Dessers converted from the spot in the 79th minute to hand all three points to the away side.

Compatriot Joseph Paintsil could only watch the game from the Genk substitutes bench as his side cruised to victory.