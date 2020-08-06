52 minutes ago

Cheeath FC winger David Anane Martin joins former team mate Emmanul Bio at BK Fremad Amager. The 18yr old speedster has signed a 4-year deal with the danish division 1 league side for an undisclosed fee.

Martin was spotted by the club while on a training tour with FC Vista in Turkey of which they played a game against Fremad.

The former GIHOC Babies player was a member of the Cheetah FC U15 side, rising through the ranks to become a member of the main team.

Martin plays traditionally on the left-hand side, cutting in before playing a pass or scoring. He can also play on the right flank. Looking to beat the full-back with combination play, a run behind, or even on the dribble before delivering the ball

He is a winger that would get the crowd excited and those wingers who take on players, whip in crosses and score themselves