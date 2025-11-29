5 hours ago

The Northern Regional Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yussif Danjumah, says the party will defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) should it choose to contest in the court-ordered re-run of the Kpandai parliamentary election.

His remarks come after the High Court annulled the 2024 parliamentary election and ordered a fresh poll within 30 days. The NPP’s Northern Regional Executive Committee has rejected the ruling, describing it as a “miscarriage of electoral justice” with serious implications for the country’s democratic process.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Friday, November 28, Danjumah said the party is still weighing its options as it challenges the ruling. However, he expressed firm confidence that the NPP would reclaim the seat if it participates in the re-run.

“NPP will beat NDC hands down if we decide to contest in the re-run of the Kpandai election. NPP will take part in the Kpandai re-election, and we’re not afraid at all. We will reclaim the seat. We’re challenging the ruling; this is very unfair,” he said.

He accused the NDC of celebrating ahead of the verdict, suggesting the party anticipated a favourable judgment.

“NDC is campaigning because they know they lost the election, and these are the shenanigans we’re talking about. How did they know they were going to get a favourable judgment? He asked.

“They started jubilating even before the judge delivered his ruling. That is completely unfair. We’re not perturbed about the NDC’s campaign. Even if we’re to use one week to compete with NDC and win, we will do that,” he said.

Justice Brew Plange annulled the Kpandai parliamentary election on Monday, November 24, 2025, citing extensive irregularities and ordering a full re-run.