Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Paul Nii Amu Andrew Darko, known professionally as Darkovibes, is thankful for his life after surviving a ghastly accident.
Though details of the crash remains sketchy, the musician revealed the incident happened on the Tema-Accra motorway.
He was reportedly dodging potholes on the stretch when he bumped into one and burst his tyre.
He shared a video of his badly damaged saloon car which had it’s right tyre completely shattered.
“It was a very close one,” he tweeted as he called on the necessary authorities to fix the deathtrap road.
Meanwhile, two persons reportedly lost their lives on the same stretch yesterday when a driver lost control and crashed into an articulator truck.
