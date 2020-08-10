3 hours ago

New Kotoko Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has vowed to implement what he calls the Kotoko census project that will do a head count of all supporters of the club.

By this project he hopes to at least register one million supporters of the club who will contribute financially to help the club.

He says the key to realizing his dreams as the CEO of the club hinges on data collection that will help identify the club's fan-base and also leverage on that for financial contributions and sponsorship drive.

“If we have one million supporters of Kotoko donating $1 each and we have one million Manchester United supporters donating $1 each how much is each club going to have, $1m. It is all about data collection” he told Opemsuo FM.

“There are many Ghanaians who contribute to clubs outside Ghana because the avenue has been created for them to do so effectively. For me, the key thing is to have the right data and the main foundation that we are going to build is the Kotoko census project”

“Within the first three years under my tenure, the target is to register one million supporters. It’s being touted around that Kotoko has between twelve to fifteen million supporters, I don’t doubt that but there is no data to prove that. My responsibility and that of all you is for us to have data proven that at least we have one million supporters” he said" he added