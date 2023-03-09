Asante Kotoko SC’s outstanding betPawa Premier League Matchday 21 game against King Faisal FC has been scheduled for Wednesday, April 5,2023. The match will kick off at 6pm at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi. Fixtures for Matchday 23 - 25 have also been announced:
