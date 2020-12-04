31 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Dauda Mohammed has been named in the Anderlecht squad for the first time this season ahead of their game against Zulte Waregem.

Since returning from a loan spell in Denmark at Ebsjerg last season, the 22 year old has been playing with the reserve side but has impressed coach Vincent Kompany and has earned a place in the traveling squad for tonight's game.

The former Kotoko striker returned from a loan spell in Denmark with Esbjerg where he played 22 matches scoring four goals.

Andrlecht will be without goalkeeper Hendrik Van Crombrugge against Zulte Waregem while Landry Dimata is also missing due to illness.

Below is the team for the trip to Waregem: