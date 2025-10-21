28 minutes ago

In a world where social media has turned every comment into breaking news, celebrated Ghanaian gospel trio Daughters of Glorious Jesus is urging fellow creatives to adopt a more measured approach to online interactions.

The trio, composed of Cynthia Appiadu, Edna Sarpong, and Monica Owusu Ansah, believe that being slow to react and thoughtful in speech is a sign of maturity and wisdom that every artiste should cultivate.

According to the group, the ability to pause, reflect, and respond thoughtfully is one of the most valuable qualities any artiste can possess.

In an interview, they emphasized the need for patience, humility, and self-control in the face of criticism or harsh judgment.

“Let’s be slow to speak and quick to listen,” they advised. “In today’s world, where reactions can be instantaneous, it’s essential to take a step back, reflect, and respond thoughtfully. Every artiste represents something bigger than themselves, so we must learn to speak with grace and wisdom.”

A Call To Action

The trio also urged the media to play a more constructive role in shaping the industry.

They called on entertainment journalists and platforms to spotlight stories that build and inspire, rather than fueling rivalries and controversies. “The media has enormous influence,” they said.

“If we focus on building each other up instead of tearing one another down, the creative space will become a much healthier, more inspiring industry for everyone.”