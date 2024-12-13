3 hours ago

APOEL Nicosia secured a dominant 3-1 victory over FC Noah in the UEFA Conference League, with Ghanaian substitute David Abagna providing a clinical finish in injury time to wrap up the win.

The match saw FC Noah take the lead in the 23rd minute when Issam Chebake headed home a well-delivered corner from Anastasios Donis.

However, APOEL responded with sustained pressure and equalized just before halftime. Matheus Aiás converted a cross from Gonçalo Silva, keeping the Armenian side’s hopes alive.

In the second half, Georgi Kostadinov put APOEL back in front in the 89th minute, benefiting from a header assist by Radosav Petrovic.

Abagna, who had come on in the 63rd minute for Giannis Satsias, sealed the win moments later.

Pouncing on a loose ball in the box, the Ghanaian midfielder slotted a composed right-footed strike into the bottom corner to secure the three points.

The result ensured APOEL’s progression into the knockout stages of the competition.

Abagna’s impact off the bench highlighted the depth of the squad as the team now shifts focus to their upcoming domestic match against Enosis Paralimni on December 15.