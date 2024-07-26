4 hours ago

Ghanaian attacker David Atanga has expressed his enthusiasm following his recent transfer to Austrian club Wolfsberger AC.

The 27-year-old forward has joined the team permanently after concluding his contract with Belgian side KV Oostende.

Atanga has signed a two-year contract with Wolfsberger AC, with an option to extend for an additional year.

The move marks a new chapter in his career as he aims to contribute significantly to his new club’s success in the upcoming season.

"I'm thrilled that the transfer to Wolfsberger AC has gone through. I'm eager to meet my new teammates and the coaching staff," Atanga shared.

"I aim to integrate into the team as quickly as possible and help ensure a successful season."

Atanga brings a wealth of experience from his previous spells in Austrian football.

He began his European career with Red Bull Salzburg in January 2015, initially playing for FC Liefering.

He later made appearances for FC Red Bull Salzburg in both the Bundesliga and European qualifiers.

Following several loan spells in Austria and Germany, Atanga spent the last three seasons with KV Oostende, where he scored eleven goals and provided two assists in 74 appearances.

Although he has not yet earned a senior cap with Ghana’s national team, the Black Stars, Atanga has represented Ghana at youth levels, including the U17 and U20 teams.

His move to Wolfsberger AC is expected to bolster their attacking options and make a positive impact in the new season.