1 hour ago

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak trainer David Duncan has been appointed as the assistant coach of the Black Stars.

The experienced trainer will assist C.K Akunnor in the new looK Black Stars technical set up.

The Ghana Football Association sometime ago collapsed technical teams of the various national teams with the technical team of the Black Stars among the casualties.

New head coach C.K Akunnor was interestingly part of the old regime and was an assistant coach to Kwasi Appiah then head coach whose contract expire on the last day of 2019 but the FA went against renewing it.

David Duncan has vast array of experience having coached AshantiGold, Hasaacas, Kotoko and Hearts of Oak but has been without a job since been sacked by Kotoko in an acrimonious circumstance in 2016.

The former Kotoko trainer guided the national U-17 team the Black Starlets to the U-17 World Cup in Peru where the team exited after the group stages after placing second in the African edition in the Gambia in 2005

He holds an Advanced national diploma from the USA which is equivalent to UEFA License A, CAF license A.

David Duncan has also had attachments with FC Copenhagen, Esberg FC in Denmark.

The new Black Stars assistant coach made a stop over as coach of South African club Free State Stars in 2018.