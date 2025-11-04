7 hours ago

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has disclosed that he was on the brink of quitting music shortly before the release of his hit single “With You” featuring Omah Lay.

In a now-viral interview, the multi-award-winning singer admitted that he never expected the track to become the standout hit from his latest album, describing its success as both unexpected and life-changing.

According to Davido, the overwhelming global reception of “With You” rekindled his passion for music at a time when he was seriously contemplating stepping away from the spotlight after more than a decade in the industry.

“Some artists get that kind of song at the start of their careers, others in the middle. For me, 13–14 years in, I was even thinking of bowing out. Then God blessed me with this song. It added more life to my journey,” he said.

Reflecting on his long career, Davido described the moment as a rare divine breakthrough, saying the hit gave him a renewed sense of purpose and creative energy to continue making music for his global fanbase.