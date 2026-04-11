16 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Carl Davordzie continued his fine form in front of goal, scoring in Sepsi OSK’s 2-0 victory over Steaua București in the Liga 2 Promotion Round.

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‎The goal marks Davordzie’s second in his last three matches, underlining his growing influence as Sepsi push for a return to the top tier of Romanian football.

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‎The 24-year-old has enjoyed an impressive campaign, now tallying 12 goals and three assists in 24 appearances this season. His consistency in front of goal has made him a key figure in Sepsi’s promotion ambitions.

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‎Sepsi’s latest win strengthens their position in the promotion race, with Davordzie’s contributions proving crucial at a decisive stage of the season.

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‎As the campaign enters its final stretch, the Ghanaian forward’s form could play a defining role in determining whether his side secures a place in the top flight.