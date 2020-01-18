1 hour ago

The management of Dawhenya Community Clinic in the Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region is appealing to philanthropists and non-governmental organisations to come to the aid of the clinic to enable it to deliver on its mandate.

The appeal comes following a donation made to the clinic by Birthright-Ghana, a non-governmental pregnancy focused organisation that seeks to cater and provide relief for pregnant women.

Items donated include baby cloth, diapers, blankets, dresses, socks and maternity clothes, among others.

The Dawhenya Community Clinic is the only public healthcare within the Dawhenya Township and serves over 70 patients, mostly pregnant women and nursing mothers weekly.

However, the clinic is currently under immense resource challenge as it lacks basic healthcare delivery items such as emergency beds, basic equipment like weighing scale, washrooms for staff and patients, mattresses, delivery kits, electricity and water among others.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Friday, Ms Sharon Enyonam Kom, Senior Staff and Midwife at the Clinic, appealed to the public, particularly NGOs and benevolent individuals and groups to come to its aid to help address some of its challenges.

She said the absence of resources was impacting negatively on the clinic’s effort at rendering effective service to its clients and the community.

Ms Kom said the clinic has had to refer patients, particularly pregnant women who were in labour to the Prampram clinic which is miles away.

She said while those who could not afford to travel such distances resort to traditional delivery centers nearby to have their babies, the clinic was also forced to accept women who were at the verge of delivery and could not be transferred to such distances.

“We are therefore appealing because we want to deliver the best of service to our clients and the community but the poor nature of the facility and unavailability of resource is hampering our effort.”

She commended the management of Birthright-Ghana for their kind gesture towards the clinic, adding that the items received would go a long way to reduce the burden of some pregnant women.

Mrs Doris Asante, the Executive Director of Birthright-Ghana, said the responsibility of saving a life requires a collective effort.

Founded in 2004, she said the organisation has provided numerous health support to various communities across the country in the effort to reduce maternal mortality and help achieve Universal Health Coverage.

Mrs Asante appealed to philanthropists, faith-based and non-profit organisations to contribute their quota to complement government’s efforts.

