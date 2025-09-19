1 hour ago

Residents of Hagaline, a suburb of Damongo in the Savannah Region, were left in shock on Tuesday morning after a newborn baby was discovered abandoned in a refuse container.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident came to light when a woman who had gone to dispose of rubbish heard the sound of a baby crying.

She raised an alarm, drawing the attention of sanitation workers in the area.

On closer inspection, they found a sack containing the infant, who was wrapped in cloth alongside his placenta.

The baby boy was quickly rushed to the Damongo Clinic, where health professionals confirmed he was alive and in stable condition. He was later transferred to St. Anne’s Catholic Hospital and placed in an incubator for specialized care.

The incident has provoked widespread outrage in the community. Groups of young people have reportedly begun their own search for the culprit, describing the act as cruel, heartless, and unacceptable.

Police are yet to comment on the matter.