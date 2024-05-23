9 minutes ago

Dutch-Ghanaian forward Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere delivered a standout performance as Zhejiang Professional secured a 3-1 win against Wuhan Three Towns in the Chinese Super League on Tuesday morning.

Playing for 86 minutes at the Yellow Dragon Sports Center Stadium, Owusu-Sekyere scored twice and provided an assist, showcasing his dominance on the field.

The 24-year-old opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a stunning left-footed shot from outside the box, set up by Leonardo.

He then doubled Zhejiang Professional's lead in the 21st minute with a right-footed shot from the center of the box, once again assisted by Leonardo.

Wuhan Three Towns managed to pull one back in the 23rd minute through Pedro Henrique, who was assisted by Deng Hanwen.

However, Zhejiang Professional restored their two-goal cushion in the 51st minute when Leonardo found the net, with Owusu-Sekyere providing the crucial assist.

Owusu-Sekyere's performance has been pivotal this season, as he has now scored seven goals and provided two assists in 13 games.

His contributions continue to be instrumental for Zhejiang Professional as they navigate the challenges of the Chinese Super League.