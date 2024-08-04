4 hours ago

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere played a pivotal role in Zhejiang Professional's exhilarating 4-3 win against Qingdao Hainiu in the Chinese Super League at the Yellow Dragon Sports Center Stadium.

Owusu-Sekyere scored a crucial goal in the 28th minute, striking from outside the box into the top right corner, assisted by Yao Junsheng.

This goal added to the dramatic nature of the match, which saw Qingdao Hainiu’s Martin Boakye, another Ghanaian striker, netting a hat-trick with goals in the 11th, 53rd, and 76th minutes.

Despite Boakye's remarkable performance, Zhejiang Professional secured the win with additional goals from Sun Guowen in the 24th minute, Leonardo in the 62nd minute, and Jean Kouassi in the 72nd minute.

Owusu-Sekyere, who started the match and played for 83 minutes, has been a significant contributor for Zhejiang Professional this season.

He has made 22 appearances, scored eight goals, and provided two assists in the 2024 Chinese Super League.