Ghanaian top flight side Inter Allies FC have announced the signing of midfielder Gockel Ahotor for the 2019/2020 season.

The 23-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Tema-based with an option for a renewal at the end the campaign.

Ahotor moved from Inter Allies after the 2017 season to join fellow Premier League side Aduana Stars where he spent two seasons.

He played a part in Aduana Stars Africa campaign two seasons ago and was involve in 14 matches scoring one goal in all competitions for the “Ogya” boys in that spate.

The free kick specialist moves to Inter Allies to redeem the side’s poor start to the 2019/2020 season by providing stolidity and aggressiveness in midfielder for the side.

Inter Allies have won one and lost three after four games in the ongoing Ghana Premier League and are lying 16th on the league log.