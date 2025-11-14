9 hours ago

Two people have been confirmed dead and another left in critical condition after violent confrontations erupted at Mpasaaso Number 2 in the Ahafo Ano Southwest District of the Ashanti Region.

Community youth leader, Kojo Asare, speaking to Kumasi-based Akoma FM, recounted how residents alerted them after discovering the bodies.

“We received a distress call from some neighbours who discovered the lifeless bodies, and upon getting to the scene, I saw two dead bodies with gun wounds and one other battling for his life,” he said.

One of the deceased, identified as Borga, was reportedly a leader of a group known for violent activities. According to Asare, Borga appeared to have been shot multiple times, with gunshot wounds visible on his head.

“The deceased himself was holding a gun at the scene, but he was also butchered, with his wrists cut off,” he added.

Police have since launched an investigation to uncover the cause of the clashes and guide their next course of action.