2 hours ago

Ashanti Regional Minister Hon. Dr Frank Amoakohene has issued a stern warning against confrontations with law enforcement following a deadly clash between suspected illegal miners and the Ghana Police Service at Jacobu in the Ashanti Region.

The incident, which has sparked widespread public concern after a video circulated on social media, resulted in one death and multiple injuries during an operation by police officers in a suspected galamsey area.

In a press statement, Dr Amoakohene said he had been fully briefed on the incident, describing it as “unfortunate and avoidable”. He expressed condolences to the bereaved family and sympathised with those injured.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and sympathise with all persons affected by this incident,” he said, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

The Regional Minister strongly urged citizens to respect lawful orders and cooperate with security agencies, cautioning that confronting the police poses serious risks to lives and public safety.

“Citizens should under no circumstances confront the police or engage in actions that threaten public safety,” he warned.

His comments follow footage showing a tense encounter between police officers and a group of youths at the illegal mining site. The situation reportedly escalated after one individual attempted to seize a firearm from an officer, prompting a fatal response as police sought to protect themselves and restore control.

Dr Amoakohene commended the Ghana Police Service for their efforts in maintaining law and order and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to backing all security agencies in the lawful execution of their duties.

“Government remains fully committed to supporting the police and all security agencies in protecting lives, property and public peace,” he stated.

The Ashanti Regional Minister assured the public that investigations are ongoing and that accountability will be enforced.

“The matter will be pursued to its logical conclusion. Any persons found to have acted unlawfully will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” he assured.

Dr Amoakohene appealed to traditional leaders, community heads, youth groups and other stakeholders to help restore calm in Jacobu and surrounding areas, stressing the importance of lawful processes in addressing illegal mining.

The incident has once again highlighted the volatile nature of galamsey operations and the dangers faced by both security personnel and civilians, renewing calls for cooperation, restraint and sustained efforts to end illegal mining in Ghana.