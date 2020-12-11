1 hour ago

A group calling itself the Democratic Forum for NDC has accused the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako popular known as Chairman Wontumi and his Mafia Team of scheming against John Mahama, NDC, and smaller political parties in the Ashanti Region.

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) needs to find better ways and strategies to handle Chairman Wontumi and his Mafias Agenda in the Ashanti Region else it would be extremely difficult for NDC to make any meaningful impact ahead of the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections in the Ashanti Region.

Chairman Wontumi and his Mafia Strategists seem very determined to reduce the influence of NDC in the Ashanti Region ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The leadership of NDC should start working towards ensuring that the delegates of NPP would vote Chairman Wontumi out from the Regional leadership of NPP in Ashanti.

If NDC fails to deal with Chairman Wontumi he will continue to make things difficult for John Mahama and NDC in Ashanti Region ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Anyone can choose to hate Chairman Wontumi for sometimes his public utterances but sincerely speaking Chairman Wontumi's style of politicking is very dangerous and a serious threat to the survival and influence of NDC in the Ashanti Region especially ahead of crucial 2024 elections.

We strongly believe that Chairman Wontumi and his Mafia Team stole the Ashanti Votes for President Akufo-Addo.

... Jointly Signed...

1. Ayuba Alhassan

Chairman

2. Nicholas Frimpong

Secretary