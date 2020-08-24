1 hour ago

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko head coach Bashir Hayford has cautioned newly appointed Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah to be very careful if he is to succeed at the club.

The porcupine warriors earlier this month unveiled the 36 year old FIFA intermediary as the club's new CEO on a three year deal.

He has been tasked to make the club an appealing global brand that will be self sufficient by generating funds for its own projects.

Bashir Hayford who coached the club to win the 2008 Ghana Premier League trophy says he must deal with Kotoko with due diligence.

"My advise to Nana Yaw Amponsah is that he should deal with Kotoko with due diligence that is what I can tell him" he told Ashh FM.

When quizzed about the club's potential participartion in next year's CAF C

This is not the right time to asked questions why Kotoko should go to Africa or not?