1 hour ago

There has been raging debate about Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTI) recently in Ghana following the setting up of an LGBTI office in Accra with support from the European Union.

Ghana a conservative religious country frowns on same sex marriage but musician and turned advocate Deborah Vanessah aka Sister Derby has through her social media handles enumerated five arguments why LGBTI should be legalized in Ghana.

Since the setting up of the LGBTI office in Accra, the Catholic Bishops Conference, Christian Council of Ghana and other religious groups have spoken against what they term abominable act and have urged the government to shut down the office with reports suggesting the Police and National Security have done so.

According to Deborah Vanessah every human being has the right to enjoy any sexual preferences he/she prefers and has questioned why Christians will marginalize a group of Persons because of their sexual orientation.

Below Are Some Of The Arguments Sister Derby Has Made For The Legalization Of #LGBTQI In Ghana

1, “Bloodclarts, legalising #LGBTQI does not mean they are coming to molest or rape you like your uncles did while mothers protected them. That’s a crime. It means they will be protected from homophobes like you, so you can’t harm them! Let them be! Period! #LGBTQ #LGBT “

2, “The bishops/priests claim Jesus was the most kind person who they follow while being wicked to a marginalised group Jesus would have protected and fought for!!! Think about it. #LGBTQI #LGBTQ”

3, “Why have a law that says criminalise humans whose sex preference is diff from yours? Why does their toto concern you so much? Yet you don’t get this angry when people are raped, children are forced into marriage, or even innocent people killed?! Common sense is lacking obv #LGBTQ”

4, “If ‘the sex’ is not rape or defilement, how are 2 consented adults dating our issue? Rape and child marriage(which consists of abuse, pedophilia, slavery) causes trauma which can last for long that is why that should concern us not two consented gay adults. Think!#LGBTQ #LGBT”

5, What an evil man! If persons with albinism like him weren’t protected like we are trying to protect the #LGBTQ community, will he be alive today?! ‘Albinos’ were being killed for just being and he’s doing same to the gay now. FOH Amoaning