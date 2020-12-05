3 hours ago

The Director of research and elections for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako has hailed President, Nana Akufo-Addo for signing the peace pact ahead of the December 7 polls.

President Akufo-Addo, and former President John Dramani Mahama signed a peace pact on Friday on behalf of their respective political parties –the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress respectively– to stand for and ensure peace before, during, and after the 2020 general elections.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Nimako stated that the party has always been committed to the fight for peace and will continue to fight for peace.

“The National Patriotic Party and its leadership have always been committed to peace. It emanates from our pronouncements. You have seen the kind of campaign messages from our leaders. So what happened today with the peace pact as represented by the president on behalf of the party shows we have always been committed to this course, and we will not depart from it.”

“The ranking members respect the leadership of the party and will always play by the rules. We believe in the free and fair elections and democracy,” he added.

More on the peace pact

The Third High Level Meeting of the Presidential Elections Peace Pact 2020 was on the theme, “Eradicating Electoral Violence in Ghana’s Democracy; The Role of Political Leadership”.

President Nana Akufo-Addo and John Mahama both agreed to a six-point resolution read by Chief Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboah, and witnessed by Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam, Reverend Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Chairman of the National Peace Council, Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi II, President of the National House of Chiefs and Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance on December 4, 2020.