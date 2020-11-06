1 hour ago

The citizens of Ghana are making a hypothesis and many other forms of calculations and predictions ahead of the fast-approaching 2020 general election.

The renowned founder and leader of the Action chapel international, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams has made a powerful declaration ahead of election.

The election is only a month away and the outcome is the current anticipation from Ghanaians. A tight or a competitive kind of election is being witnessed between Mahama and Nana Addo of the NDC and NPP respectively.

Many men of God have given prophecies about the election and so has Archbishop Duncan Williams.

But Archbishop Duncan Williams has made another powerful declaration this evening on Dominion tv.

“The election is to take place on the 7th of December and this is the day that the plans of the enemy concerning Ghana will be set in motion”- he revealed

He further disclosed that what he has seen about the December election is very strange. This is because he sees that some wicked people are spearheading plots that will endanger the peace on Election Day.

This might sound normal but from what he revealed, there are people who are really doing their best to sabotage the peace on Election Day.

However, he believes that the Lord reveals to redeem and hence will redeem Ghanaians from any sort of confusion.

Source: Opera News